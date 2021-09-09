Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.91 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.50. 946,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.62.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

