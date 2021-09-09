Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.83. 462,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

