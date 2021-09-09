CIM Commercial Trust Co. (CMCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 29th

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 83.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CMCT stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.