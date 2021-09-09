Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.74.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.41. 18,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,350. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.