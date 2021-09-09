Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 115.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $213.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

