CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.59.

TSE IPL opened at C$19.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.04. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$11.23 and a one year high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

