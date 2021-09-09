Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,250.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,786.60.

CMG opened at $1,905.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,793.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,555.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

