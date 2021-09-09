Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.60.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,905.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,793.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,555.19. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

