China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.45

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 13421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $1.133 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

About China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

