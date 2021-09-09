Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Reduced by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for approximately 0.8% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Chemed worth $100,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $480.27. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

