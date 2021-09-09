Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Releases Earnings Results

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 48.37%. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $279.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.