Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 75,757 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,757 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for approximately 1.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.18% of Advance Auto Parts worth $24,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

