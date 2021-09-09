Check Capital Management Inc. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,105,011 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,957. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

