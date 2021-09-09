Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after buying an additional 3,724,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,987 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 809,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,395,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

