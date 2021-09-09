Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) were up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 1,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 231,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.83.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). Analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,820,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $16,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

