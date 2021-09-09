CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.52% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CentralNic Group has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £263.72 million and a PE ratio of -45.48.

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £160,050 ($209,106.35). Also, insider Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.