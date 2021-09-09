CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.52% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CentralNic Group has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £263.72 million and a PE ratio of -45.48.

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £160,050 ($209,106.35). Also, insider Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.