Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $445.72

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 445.72 ($5.82) and traded as low as GBX 233 ($3.04). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.12), with a volume of 292,314 shares.

CAML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £409.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 445.56.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

