Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $445.72

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 445.72 ($5.82) and traded as low as GBX 233 ($3.04). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.12), with a volume of 292,314 shares.

CAML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £409.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 445.56.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

