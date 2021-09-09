CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNP stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.