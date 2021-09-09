Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,194,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

