Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for 1.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,440,000 after acquiring an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.04. 429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

