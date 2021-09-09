Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,930 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,930 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922,353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,919 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712,694 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,548,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,104,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,147 shares during the period. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 1,390,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,325,840. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

