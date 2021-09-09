Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,770,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,430. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

