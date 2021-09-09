Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.79. 416,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,596,404. The stock has a market cap of $456.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

