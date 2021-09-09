CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Unison Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Unison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 4.9% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.