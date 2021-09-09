CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Shares Up 0.5%

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full service banking through the First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.