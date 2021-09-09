CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 8,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 685,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CCCS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.