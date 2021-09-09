CBDAO Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a total market cap of $75,186.33 and approximately $50,135.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CBDAO has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00169622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003817 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

