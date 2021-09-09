CBC.network (CBC) Price Tops $0.0491

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $110,169.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00175794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003792 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

