Castle Reaches Market Capitalization of $26,939.51 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $26,939.51 and $7.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.52 or 0.00432770 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002733 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.16 or 0.00999606 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

