Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.34. 22,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,578,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.