CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 5th Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,817 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 3.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.32% of CarMax worth $67,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

KMX traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.45. 8,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

