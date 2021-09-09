CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $8.54

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.78. CareMax shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 5,379 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). On average, analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $741,000.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

