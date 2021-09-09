Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.38

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 850445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

CRDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.37. The company has a market cap of C$219.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 12.27.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

