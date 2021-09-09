Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells $309,400.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 670,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,458. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $779.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

