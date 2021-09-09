Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $426.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $430.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $414.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.