Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.20.

Shares of CNR opened at C$155.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.53. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$136.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

