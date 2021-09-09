Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Papp L Roy & Associates’ 10th Largest Position

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $120.00. 163,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,369. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

