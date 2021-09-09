Canaccord Genuity Increases TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$32.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.89.

TSE:T opened at C$29.94 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.50 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

