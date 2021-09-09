Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.
Calavo Growers stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $835.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.78 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $85.40.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calavo Growers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Calavo Growers worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
