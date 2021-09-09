Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $835.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.78 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calavo Growers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Calavo Growers worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.