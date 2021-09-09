ByteNext 1-Day Volume Tops $15,491.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $978,413.24 and $15,491.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00061954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00132232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00188614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.65 or 0.07422385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,040.54 or 1.00168656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.07 or 0.00775250 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

