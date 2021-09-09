Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BZZUY. Citigroup began coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

