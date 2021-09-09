Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s current price.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

