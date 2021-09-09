Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,350.30

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,350.30 ($17.64) and traded as low as GBX 833.50 ($10.89). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 842 ($11.00), with a volume of 97,142 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 803.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,348.13.

About Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

