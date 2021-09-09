Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 826 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.75. 2,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,999. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

