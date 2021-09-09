Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 253 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.3% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $420.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,351. The firm has a market cap of $396.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.93 and a 200 day moving average of $395.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

