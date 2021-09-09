Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $53.75. 175,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,529,211. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $218.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

