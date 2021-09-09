Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.36. The stock had a trading volume of 209,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,796,278. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.78. The company has a market cap of $479.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

