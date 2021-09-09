Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires 331 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. 27,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

