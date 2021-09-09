BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BTRS. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,715,944 shares of company stock valued at $43,584,792.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $36,024,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

