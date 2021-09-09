BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.81

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

A number of research firms have commented on BRP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

